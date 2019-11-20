Video: Police and ambulance attend incident at back of Dundee’s Wellgate Centre

Police and ambulance crews were called to the city’s Central Library today following an incident.

As many as eight police officers were seen on Victoria Road before a man was taken away in handcuffs from the library foyer.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said officers were called to the scene following “concern” for a person.

An ambulance was stationed at the scene from shortly before 1pm.

One witness said a female officer was holding a rucksack while standing at the rear of the ambulance.

He added: “There were a number of police vehicles not only at the scene but circling the wider area.

“More police arrived and they headed into the library.

“Some officers remained at the ambulance but it was unclear whether anyone was inside.”

A man who was in the library said he heard “bawling and shouting” before the man was led away.

He said: “It’s certainly not the type of scene you expect to see at the library.

“A man was detained and a female was bawling and shouting. I heard her say ‘dinna say nothing’ to the man as he was led away by six coppers – she was giving the police a verbal tirade.

“One of the library staff came over after the police left and told her to calm down.

“There was no indication about what caused things to kick-off.”

Brian James, from Lochee, had just got off the 1A bus when he saw the man being led away.

He added: “I saw one copper holding a rucksack, then the next thing I knew a man was being led out.

“At one point I thought I counted at least 10 coppers on the scene.

“I wouldn’t say it’s uncommon but given the time of day and the location he was being ejected from I was shocked.”

The police spokeswoman said: “Police were called after concern for a person. They were traced safe and well.”