VIDEO & PICTURES: Hundreds flock to see Brit Award winner Tom Walker at Dundee record store

Brit Award-winning Tom Walker performed at Assai Records in Broughty Ferry on Saturday.

Hundreds of fans flocked to the store to catch a glimpse of the Scottish star, who picked up the Breakthrough Award at the O2 Arena in London last month.

The singer posted a video of the visit on his Facebook page.

Yesterday was beyond amazing!!! Thank you to everyone who came out to Dundee, Edinburgh and Glasgow last night!!!! Here’s how it went down #WHATATIMETOBEALIVE 👌 Posted by Tom Walker on Sunday, 3 March 2019

The in-store gig proved so popular that many fans were forced to watch the performance from outside.

Tom apologised on Twitter to those who couldn’t get into the store and said it was “mad” that so many people had turned up to support him. His visit to Assai Records was part of a tour to promote the launch of his debut album What a Time to Be Alive, which was released on Friday.

Massive shout out to everyone who came to the album signing in Dundee this morning!!! Mad there was so many of you!!! Sorry to all the window watchers who didn't get in!!! Thanks for waiting about 😘😘 @Assai_UK #WHATATIMETOBEALIVE pic.twitter.com/7Al8uZJqeA — Tom Walker (@IamTomWalker) March 2, 2019

During his visit to the store, Tom played several songs from the album, including Leave a Light On, which reached the UK Top 10 when it was released last year.

Tom also chatted to fans and signed copies of the album on CD and vinyl.

Dundee was the first stop on his tour, during which he also performed in Edinburgh and Glasgow on the same day.

At the time of going to press, Assai Records said it still had signed copies of the album available to buy.