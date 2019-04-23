Tuesday, April 23rd 2019 Show Links
Search Menu
News / Dundee

VIDEO & PICS: Hundreds of families enjoy Easter fun day at Dundee’s Camperdown Park

by Sarah Williamson
April 23, 2019, 10:03 am
Send us a story

Hundreds of families converged on Camperdown Park on Sunday for the Easter family fun day.

Lexi McLaggan (7), Zahra Scrimgeour (1) and Laya Alexander (7) from Clatto Woods

There were dance performances from Ultra Dance, music from Craig Weir and plenty of games with Wave FM roadshow hosts Brad and Rachel to keep youngsters entertained.

The Easter Bunny even made an appearance for all the children.

The giant Easter egg hunt also kept families entertained.

Raine Grozier (4) from Blairgowrie
Jack Sledz (3) from Perth Road, Dundee
Joshua Vanau (1) from Douglas
Alexander Ramsay (2) from Arbroath
Emily Swan (4) from Perth
Eilidh Taylor (3) from Clatto Woods, Dundee
Kayden Rout (7) from Douglas

Plenty of youngsters were dressed as pirates as part of the Fun Boxes Pirate Party, and there was also face painting.

Local singer Be Charlotte also made a special appearance to entertain the crowds.

Breaking

    Cancel