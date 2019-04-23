VIDEO & PICS: Hundreds of families enjoy Easter fun day at Dundee’s Camperdown Park

Hundreds of families converged on Camperdown Park on Sunday for the Easter family fun day.

There were dance performances from Ultra Dance, music from Craig Weir and plenty of games with Wave FM roadshow hosts Brad and Rachel to keep youngsters entertained.

The Easter Bunny even made an appearance for all the children.

The giant Easter egg hunt also kept families entertained.

Plenty of youngsters were dressed as pirates as part of the Fun Boxes Pirate Party, and there was also face painting.

Local singer Be Charlotte also made a special appearance to entertain the crowds.