Video: Pet therapy dog Rapha sings a song for residents at an Angus care home

Residents at a care home in Montrose were treated to virtual visit from a therapy dog.

The resident’s at Fordmill Care Home received the video from the owner of cocker spaniel, Rapha.

Rapha’s owner created the video message which said the canine hoped he would be able to come visit soon and that he wanted to send the message to cheer the residents up.

Aileen Alberts, General Manager at Fordmill Care Home said: “In these unprecedented times ensuring residents feel engaged and connected within our homes is so important to us. Our residents love Rapha the dog and really enjoyed the video from him.

“We do our best to provide a wide range of activities and entertainment at Fordmill as part of the lifestyle enrichment programme for residents, and this one was very popular!

“Living in a care home doesn’t put a stop to celebrating life, and our engaging activities are designed to be enjoyed by all who want to join in?”

Anne, a resident at the home enjoyed the virtual visit.

She said: “I really love visits from Rapha our pet therapy dog. We’ve been unable to see him at the moment, so his little message was really appreciated and I’m looking forward to seeing him soon.”

The care home is still taking admissions for those who need care in the next four weeks. Anyone looking for help can reach them on 01674 677 398.