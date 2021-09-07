VIDEO: Pet owners take huge snake for a ‘day out’ at Dundee park

Sunbathers at a Dundee park were left in disbelief when a huge snake was taken for a “day out” by its owners.

Locals enjoying the sunny weather spotted the 6ft reptile at Magdalen Green on Tuesday afternoon.

Onlookers said the creature was “free roaming” on the grass while its owners relaxed nearby.

Sam Vanderplank filmed the incident after being given the fright of his life while reading.

‘I glanced up and it was right next to me’

He said: “I’m not sure what kind of snake it was but I heard someone say it was a boa constrictor.

“It looked over 6ft and probably much longer stretched out.

“I was reading my book when I just glanced up and jumped really badly as it was right next to me.

“The owners made sure people knew she was friendly though.

“Dogs came up and were running around her but she didn’t seem bothered at all.”

A group at the park said the snake was in the area for about an hour before leaving at around 4pm.

One said: “We were lying here and could see it slithering around towards people in the park.

“The owners seemed to just have it here for a day out.

“Eventually, they put it in a box and then left.”

One poster on social media warned others not to go near the reptile with their dogs as they were concerned about safety.

Appeal to find missing snake in Arbroath

It comes after an unrelated appeal was launched to find a snake missing from its home in Arbroath.

The 3ft python was said to have escaped from a property in the Fisheracre area of the town.

A social media post on the Missing Pets Dundee and Angus Facebook page said: “Missing pet Mojave python, very friendly, very shy and 3ft long.

“Please don’t harm him if found, he is a family pet and very child friendly.

“In the past he pops back out after a few days, but getting very desperate as he won’t survive without water.

“He may not be a dog, but he’s just as important as a family pet.”