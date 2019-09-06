Video: Perthshire girl Lily Douglas shares emotional news with gran on her birthday

Cancer patient Lily Douglas and her family are celebrating after the youngster’s latest scans were found to be stable.

The news was the perfect 70th birthday present for Lily’s grandmother Mary Douglas.

As the family celebrated at a party in Gleneagles Hotel, Lily presented her gran with a giant birthday card with the words: “For your birthday, I wanted to give you the best gift ever.

“My scans are stable – my cancer is not growing.”

Mum Jane, who lives in Perth with Lily, but is originally from Dundee, said: “This is great news.

“We were told that the latest round of chemotherapy Lily underwent didn’t work for most patients but her scans are stable. It is the best news we have had in a year.”

Lily, 11, recently started her secondary education at St John’s Academy in Perth.

It was a day her family thought they would never see.

She has suffered from Ewing’s sarcoma, an aggressive form of bone cancer, for several years.

Despite her condition, Lily has won more than 100 dance trophies.

Even after long stays at Edinburgh’s Royal Hospital for Sick Children, and undergoing surgery to remove a shoulder blade, she has kept on dancing, winning various trophies in Scotland, England and, recently, in Ireland.

At a major competition in Limerick, she won the Most Inspirational award, coming first in the street commercial category and being placed in several other sections.

Lily was second in fast dance, fourth in the U/12 slow dance section and seventh in the grand prix.

Back in January, Lily even impressed celebrities Cheryl Cole and Nile Rodgers with her dance moves when she went along to a recording of BBC show The Greatest Dancer in Birmingham.

Jane added: “It has been a long, hard road for Lily and she still faces many battles.

“However, the news her latest scans are stable is superb and the best ever birthday present for her grandmother and for the rest of the family.”