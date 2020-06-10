Perth hospital staff help local community with generous donation to city foodbank

Staff at Perth Royal Infirmary are doing their bit for the community by donating to their local foodbank.

Workers were encouraged to donate by Unite, the union which gave them £250 to buy essential items for those in need.

The donation to Perth and Kinross Foodbank also allowed staff to tie in with NHS Tayside’s Pay it Forward campaign.

The campaign was launched by healthcare staff who wanted to donate items to communities across Tayside in thanks for the support they received during the coronavirus pandemic.

Donations included items such as pasta, tins of soup, shampoo and shower gel.

Medical secretary Lorna Robertson, who is also the infirmary’s Unite union rep, helped to coordinate the donations.

She said: “We only started collecting last week and I was blown away with how much we received in just a short space of time.

“It’s so important to start paying it forward to help those in need during this difficult time.”

A list of organisations accepting donations can be found on the NHS Tayside website.