VIDEO: Perth Highland Games cancelled for health and safety reasons

Perth Highland Games have been cancelled due to health and safety concerns.

Twin sisters Bethany Hughes (left) and India Hughes weren’t put off by the poor weather at the games last year.

Due to heavy rainfall, the ground is said to be “absolutely waterlogged” and the forecast is not set to improve.

A spokesman said: “It is with extreme regret that the 2019 Perth Highland Games have been cancelled due to poor ground conditions.

“It’s never easy to cancel the event, as it’s something nobody wants to happen. This is especially true for the committee who have for the past twelve months been preparing for games day.

“There are genuine safety concerns for foot racers and cyclists, and indeed, all who attend.”

© DC Thomson

The news will come as a disappointment for the hundreds of ticket holders – but organisers have said full refunds will be given.

Craig McLean and Meg Sparks from The Peel Regional Police Pipe Band, based in Mississauga, Ontario, sheltering from the rain last year at the games.

A post on the event’s website said the decision to cancel had been taken by its committee, Scone Palace, the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association and traffic managers, at a cost of around £7,000.