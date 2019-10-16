VIDEO: People told to stay indoors as police attend ‘major incident’ in Dundee

Dozens of police descended on Menzieshill following a major incident this afternoon.

A number of officers were seen in Etive Gardens and the surrounding streets.

Police confirmed today a man had been arrested with being in possession of an offensive weapon.

One woman, who declined to be named, said they were told to stay inside the local McColl’s newsagent shortly before 4pm whilst the police investigation was ongoing.

The incident centred around the Charleston Drive area, which was busy with traffic at the time, with police seen carrying out a search of nearby streets.

Ambulance personnel were also witnessed at the scene.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We received a report of a disturbance on Spey Drive around 4pm on Wednesday October 16.

“A 39-year-old man has been arrested and charged with being in possession of an offensive weapon.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”