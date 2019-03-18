Monday, March 18th 2019 Show Links
Search Menu
News / Dundee

VIDEO: Pensioner rushed to hospital after collision with van in Dundee street

by James Simpson
March 18, 2019, 10:34 am
Send us a story

A pensioner has been taken to hospital following a collision with a van near the Hilltown this morning.

Constitution Street is currently closed off in one direction after the incident.

Police and ambulance crews arrived in the area shortly after 9am before a woman was taken to Ninewells Hospital by paramedics.

An eyewitness said an off duty nurse rushed to the woman’s aid near the junction with Constitution Road.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said the woman injuries are not thought to be life threatening with the road expected to be reopened in both directions shortly.

More from the Evening Telegraph

Breaking

    Cancel