VIDEO: Pensioner rushed to hospital after collision with van in Dundee street

A pensioner has been taken to hospital following a collision with a van near the Hilltown this morning.

Constitution Street is currently closed off in one direction after the incident.

Police and ambulance crews arrived in the area shortly after 9am before a woman was taken to Ninewells Hospital by paramedics.

An eyewitness said an off duty nurse rushed to the woman’s aid near the junction with Constitution Road.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said the woman injuries are not thought to be life threatening with the road expected to be reopened in both directions shortly.