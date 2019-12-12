Video: Paul Hegarty discusses Dundee United’s 1979 League Cup win, 40 years ago today

It’s 40 years to the day since Dundee United won their first ever major domestic trophy, with a win at Dens Park in the Scottish League Cup Final.

The competition, then known as the Bell’s League Cup, was won 3-0 against Aberdeen at Dens, after a 0-0 draw at Hampden four days earlier.

🏆🎥 | 👏 It's Forty years to the day of our first ever major domestic trophy win at Dens Park back in 1979! Your captain that day was Paul Hegarty and here he is speaking about that marvelous occasion https://t.co/UKzUwEeqgw 🧡🖤 #Tangerine50 — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) December 12, 2019

Club legend Paul Sturrock scored United’s third goal on the day, after a brace from William Pettigrew.

Other United stalwarts who featured in the win included record-breaking goalkeeper Hamish McAlpine, defender Frank Kopel, and Scottish international midfielders David Narey and Eamonn Bannon.

Captain that day was Paul Hegarty, who spoke about winning the competition, a feat which United repeated the following season.

He said the win in 1979 was a “big hurdle” to overcome, getting “that elusive first trophy under your belt”.

He praised the management of Jim McLean and Walter Smith for United’s improvement as a side, but admitted the Tangerines were lucky to get a replay after being outplayed by Aberdeen in the first tie (see full interview below).

The win laid the foundations for a United side which would go on to challenge in Europe in the 1980s.

Under Jim McLean, United reached the semi-final of the 1983-84 European cup, and then famously beat Barcelona in the quarter-final of the 1987 UEFA Cup.

John Clark and Iain Ferguson cemented their names in United folklore with goals at the Camp Nou (see video below), following a 1-0 win at Tannadice in the home leg.

However, disappointed Arabs watched on as their side fell at the final hurdle with a 1-1 draw at home and 1-0 loss away against IFK Göteborg, having beaten Borussia Mönchengladbach to reach the final.

What are your memories of Dundee United’s win in the 1979 Scottish League Cup win? Please comment on our post on Facebook or Twitter.