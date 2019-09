Raging residents have blasted a peeing postie for urinating in their Dundee close.

© Supplied

The postman has been captured on CCTV after one man was so fed up at cleaning the mess he recorded it and posted footage on social media.

The resident, who only gave his name as Stephen, said he complained to Royal Mail, only to find the same worker was back delivering mail yesterday.

He said: “A lot of the people here are fuming at this.”

See today’s Evening Telegraph for the full story