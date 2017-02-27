VIDEO: And the Oscar goes to… the wrong film! Moonlight wins after La La Land error

The best picture Oscar was won by Moonlight after La La Land was mistakenly announced as the winner.

The producers of the musical were concluding their speeches when it was announced that Moonlight was in fact the winner of the top prize of the night.

And the Oscar goes to… pic.twitter.com/i846CnSDAi — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 27, 2017

Bonnie and Clyde stars Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway announced La La Land had taken the best picture prize until the film’s producer Fred Berger said: “This is not a joke. Moonlight is best picture,” and showed the camera the card that revealed the winner.

Beatty returned to the microphone to say: “I want to tell you what happened I opened the envelope and it said Emma Stone, La La Land and that is why I took such a long look at Faye and at you. I wasn’t trying to be funny. This is Moonlight for best picture.”

Warren Beatty seems to be opening an envelope that says 'Actress in a Leading Role'. He must have been handed the wrong one somehow. Yikes. pic.twitter.com/Rma4wp80aX — Neil Patrick Harris (@ActuallyNPH) February 27, 2017

The film’s director Barry Jenkins said: “Very clearly even in my dreams this cant be true. But to hell with it because this is true. It’s true, its not fake.”

Paying tribute to the team behind La La Land, he said: “We have been on the road with these guys and it was so gracious and so generous of them.”

Producer Dede Gardner added: “I’m still not sure this is real. It’s very humbling to be up here and I hope it’s inspiring to little black boys and brown girls who feel marginalised. I hope they take some inspiration from seeing his beautiful group of artists.”

Meanwhile, La La Land film-maker Damien Chazelle, 32, became the youngest winner of the best director Oscar.

Collecting his statue on stage at the Dolby Theatre he said: “Thank you so much, this is such an honour. I first want to thank my fellow nominees. I was honoured and floored to be in your company. Thank you for what incredible film-makers you are and for inspiring me with your work.”

Chazelle also paid tribute to his film’s stars Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling for bringing his film to life, as well as his composer Justin Hurwitz for “riding with this and carrying this dream forward”.

Casey Affleck won the best actor in a leading role Oscar for his role in Manchester By The Sea, beating fellow actors Ryan Gosling, Denzel Washington, Andrew Garfield and Viggo Mortensen.



Casey Affleck with the award for Best Actor (Ian West/PA)

Affleck, 41, was hugged and kissed by his brother, Batman star Ben Affleck as his name was called and received a standing ovation as he made his way to the stage. Affleck ended his speech by thanking his parents for “mostly believing in me” and added: “Ben, I love you.”

Emma Stone collected La La Land’s sixth Oscar of the night with the actress in a leading role accolade.



Ryan Gosling, right, congratulates Emma Stone (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Stone, 28, who has already received a Golden Globe and Bafta for her role in the hit musical, thanked director Chazelle and Ryan Gosling, saying of her co-star: “Thank you for making me laugh and for always raising the bar and for being the best partner in this crazy adventure.”

On her trophy, Stone added: “I still have a lot of growing and learning to do and this guy is a symbol on that journey.”



Viola Davis with the award for Best Supporting Actress (Ian West/PA)

Viola Davis received a standing ovation and cheers as she won the best supporting actress Oscar for her role in Fences. Davis, who has been nominated twice before for Doubt and The Help, had been the frontrunner for the prize all through awards season.

Holding her statue she said: “There is one place that only people with the great potential are gathered and that is the graveyard.

“People ask me all the time ‘What kind of stories do you want to tell, Viola? And I say exhume those bodies, exhume those stories, of people who dreamed big and never saw those dreams to fruition, people who fell in love and lost. I became an artist and thank god I did because we are the only profession that celebrates what it means to live a life.”

Moonlight star Mahershala Ali won the first Oscar of the 89th Academy Awards, scooping the best supporting actor prize. Ali embraced the film’s director Barry Jenkins on his way up to the stage where he buttoned his tuxedo jacket, saying: “My grandma would want me to button up.”

He added: “Wow, I want to thank my teacher and my professors, they told me is that it’s not about you, it’s about the characters, you are in service to your character and your stories, I’m so blessed to have had this opportunity.”

The ceremony kicked off with host Jimmy Kimmel thanking President Donald Trump for making the Oscars appear less racist.

The talk show host said he knew the country was divided and he had been encouraged to say something that would unite people.

He said the ceremony was being watched around the world by “countries that now hate us” adding: “The country is divided right now, I’ve been been getting advice that I need to say something to unite us. Let me say something. I can’t do that. There is only one Braveheart in this room and he’s not going to do that either.”

He added: “I want to say thank you to President Trump. Remember last year when it seemed like the Oscars were racist? It’s gone!” Referring to nominated films Hidden Figures and La La Land, he added: “Black people saved Nasa and white people saved jazz, that’s what you call progress.”

During a break in awards, Kimmel said he was worried about President Trump because he had not yet tweeted anything about the ceremony.

The ceremony opened with Justin Timberlake dancing into the Dolby Theatre while performing his hit Can’t Stop The Feeling from the movie Trolls, which was nominated for best original song, but lost to City Of Stars from La La Land.

The Salesman, directed by Iranian film-maker Asghar Farhadi, who is boycotting the ceremony because of Donald Trump’s travel ban, has won the foreign language film Oscar.

Iranian film director Asghar Farhadi explains why he is not at the #Oscars to collect his award for best foreign film pic.twitter.com/6MB7IBd4qh — PA Showbiz (@PAshowbiz) February 27, 2017

In a statement read on his behalf, Farhadi, whose film A Separation won the same prize in 2012, said it was a “great honour” to receive the prize for a second time. He added: “I’m sorry I’m not with you tonight, my absence is out of respect for the people of my country and the other six nations who have been banned. Dividing the world into the us and the enemy categories creates fear, justification for war.”

Gael Garcia Bernal and Hailee Steinfeld presented the award for best animated feature film to Disney’s Zootopia, which was released in the UK as Zootropolis. Before announcing the winner, the Mexican actor said: “As a Mexican, as a Latin American, as a migrant worker, as a human being, I’m against any form of wall that wants to separate us.”

