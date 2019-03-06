VIDEO: ‘Orwellian’ NHS Tayside using voices of sick kids to stop folk smoking at Ninewells

Campaigners have described as “Orwellian” the use of children’s voices to broadcast stop smoking messages at the entrance to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

A new loudspeaker system has been introduced at the hospital entrance, a popular spot for smokers.

Anti-smoking messages from three children who had treatment at Tayside Children’s Hospital are blasted out when a blue button is pressed by anyone bothered by smoke.

Jack Martin, Ava Ross and Daisy Heenan have recorded messages asking people to refrain from lighting up. It forms part of NHS Tayside’s strict no-smoking policy.

But Simon Clark, director of the smokers’ group Forest, said: “Hospitals can be stressful places for patients, visitors and even members of staff. Smoking is a comfort for some people so it’s pretty Orwellian to target them with emotive messages using children’s voices over a public address system.

“It’s understandable that hospitals don’t want smokers lighting up around the entrance but shaming them in such a public manner shows an appalling lack of compassion for people who may be feeling vulnerable or upset.

“Instead of implementing a complete ban on smoking, hospitals should provide comfortable smoking areas away from the building but easily accessible so patients who are infirm or less mobile are not discriminated against.”

GRant Archibald, NHS Tayside chief executive, said: “Similar systems have been used in hospitals in England and have proven to be a great success so we hope that people will be encouraged to use it.”