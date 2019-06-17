VIDEO: Oor Wullie Big Bucket Trail statues installed at V&A Dundee

Statues for this summer’s Oor Wullie Big Bucket Trail have been installed at V&A Dundee and RRS Discovery, ahead of the trail’s launch today.

The statues will be installed all over Scotland, and then raffled off for charity.

Tele editor Dave Lord said: “The Oor Wullie Big Bucket Trail is already capturing the imagination and I can’t wait to see all the statues popping up in the city.

“Previous trails, including the original Oor Wullie Bucket Trail and the more recent penguin parade, have been wildly popular and this one promises to be no different.

“Once you have visited all the Dundee Wullies, you have the option to also visit some of the other Scottish cities taking part including Aberdeen, Glasgow and Edinburgh.

“But, of course, the very best Wullie of all is the one sponsored by the Evening Telegraph.”

The statues will be auctioned off, with money split between Archie and other Scottish children’s hospitals.

