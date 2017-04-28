This shocking footage shows the terrifying moment an off-duty bouncer launched a “cowardly attack” on a reveller in a Dundee nightclub.

Darren Scott was captured on CCTV as he repeatedly punched Michael McCash on the head at Industry in the city’s Seagate.

The 25-year-old door steward — who does not work at the nightspot but was there as a customer — was charged by police following the violent incident.

A video shot by the club’s security cameras shows him walking towards Mr McCash and a woman as the pair stand talking in front of a wall.

Mr McCash has his arms around the woman, and Scott approaches them and appears to tap her on the left shoulder.

As soon as she steps aside, he viciously punches his victim in the face.

Mr McCash appears to hit his head on the wall behind him because of the force of the first blow.

Scott throws another two fast punches as Mr McCash falls to the ground, trying to cover his head with his right hand.

They both then hit the deck — and take another woman with them.

As other clubbers try to separate the two men, Scott is still throwing right hooks at his victim.

Eventually, a man is able to pull Scott away, and Mr McCash manages to get to his feet.

The video of the incident lasts about 30 seconds.

A spokesman for Industry Nightclub described the attack as “cowardly” — and said Scott had been banned from the popular venue for eight months.

He added: “Industry Nightclub is happy to have assisted the police bring justice to the victim.

“It was a cowardly attack by the customer, and the case is now closed as the court has handed down punishment which it feels relevant.

“The customer will not be permitted in the venue for eight months.”

Scott, of Mylnefield Road, Invergowrie, appeared at Dundee Justice of the Peace Court and admitted assaulting Mr McCash by punching him repeatedly on the head and pulling him to the ground. He was fined £150.