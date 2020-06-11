Video of the Chase contestant confusing Dundee with Cardiff resurfaces online

A video showing a contestant on popular daytime TV show The Chase confusing Dundee with Cardiff has resurfaced online.

Twitter user ‘Stovies Plz’ re-shared the clip that first aired in 2017 and so far it has received over 160 likes and over 100 retweets.

The clip shows contestant Chester, from London, as he attempts to answer show host, Bradly Walsh when he asked the question: “A Dundonian is native to which Scottish City?”

Taking a few moments to answer Chester then says, “Umm Cardiff?”

The video proves to be just as amusing this time around with one Twitter user claiming it ‘priceless.’

