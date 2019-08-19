Video: Oaklands Centre service users unite to create tracks for CD

Service users at the Oaklands Centre and Janet Brougham House have come together to create tracks for a CD.

Working alongside artist Emma Ainsley and musician John Phillips, the users created two tracks.

The project, with the theme Great Journeys, was founded by the Foundation Scotland from the ScotRail Foundation Fund.

Emma said: “Working with the older people and people living with dementia was just brilliant. They just have so much creative energy.

“The two tracks are completely different.

“We went in with a really open mindset to how it would come out.”

Emma added the care home creators were keen to make a catchy pop song while the day centre group focused more on jamming and improvisation.

The tracks, available to stream online and download, as well as the CD artwork, is available at ainsleyphillipsprojects.org/great- journeys-project.html.