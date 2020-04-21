Video: North-east castle gardener gives out handy hints during lockdown

The gardener of a north-east Scotland castle has been keeping busy during lockdown by posting helpful videos during the coronavirus lockdown.

Ed Walling is head gardener at Brodie Castle, just outside Forres, and has created the series of videos offering advice from planting vegetables and making hanging baskets.

The videos have been posted on the National Trust For Scotland’s YouTube page as they own and care for the castle.

In the videos, Ed takes viewers behind the scenes of the estate and provides them with helpful tips.

Ed, who lives on-site, has continued to care for the gardens by carrying out essential maintenance during lockdown.