Video: Ninewells Hospital porters give back by collecting for Dundee Foodbank

Porters based at Ninewells Hospital have backed NHS Tayside’s Pay it Forward campaign by collecting for the Dundee Foodbank.

The team has collected a range of non-perishable food items and toiletries to help those in need during the pandemic.

Local businesses and members of the public regularly delivered food to the health board at the height of the outbreak.

Carolyn Thompson, portering services manager, said: “The porters came to me and asked if they could start a collection for the Dundee Foodbank. I thought this was a brilliant idea and by the end of day one they had already filled a crate.

“My team were bowled over by the support they received during the coronavirus pandemic, it really kept them going during the difficult time. They felt the best way they could show their appreciation was to pay it forward.”

The NHS Tayside Pays it Forward campaign was initiated by members of staff who wanted to donate items to communities across Tayside to say thank you for the support they have received during the coronavirus pandemic.

A list of organisations that are accepting donations can be found on the NHS Tayside website.