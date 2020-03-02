Video: Nicola Sturgeon says that Tayside patient diagnosed with coronavirus is ‘not seriously ill at this stage’

First Minster Nicola Sturgeon has said that the Tayside patient involved in the first confirmed case of coronavirus in Scotland is “not seriously ill at this stage”.

Speaking at St Andrew’s House in Edinburgh alongside Health Secretary Jeane Freeman and Scotland’s Chief Medical Officer Dr Catherine Calderwood, Ms Sturgeon said that the patient, who had recently returned from a trip to northern Italy, is in hospital as a precautionary measure.

“That is not necessarily going to be the case going forward for future cases,” she added, explaining that people will be told to self-isolate “unless there is a clinical need for them to be in hospital”.

The first minister also said that Scotland was not at the stage of having to cancel major events.

“We are not at that stage yet and decisions about if and when we reach that stage and what the implications will be will be guided very firmly by the scientific advice the four governments are receiving,” she said.

Ms Sturgeon said the Scottish Government is expecting a “significant outbreak of coronavirus”.

“We would expect to see further cases confirmed in the days to come.”

She added the Scotland v France Six Nations game is still scheduled to take place in Edinburgh this weekend and there has been no change to plans for the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow later in the year.

Earlier, Dr Calderwood told the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland programme the first person to test positive in Scotland is “clinically well”, adding they were “transferred to hospital last night as a precautionary measure only”.

She added: “The public can really help us and we’re going to keep saying these messages – wash your hands, don’t touch your face, sneeze or cough into a tissue and bin it immediately, and that can still help to contain this so we reduce the number of people it’s transmitted to.

“We would expect at least 80% of people to have very mild illness that they will recover quickly from and a very small number of people that need hospitalisation.”