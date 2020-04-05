Video: Nicola Sturgeon says she needs the chief medical officer to stay in her role – despite flouting lockdown guidelines

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said she needs chief medical officer Catherine Calderwood to remain in her role supporting Scotland’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr Calderwood has said she is “truly sorry” for not adhering to coronavirus guidelines, after pictures emerged of her visiting her holiday home in Fife.

She added that she had “no excuses” for “not following the advice she has been giving to others”.

Addressing Scotland’s chief medical officer’s trip to her second home, Nicola Sturgeon said: “The chief medical officer made a mistake in travelling away from her home. Whatever her reasons for doing so it was wrong and she knows that.

She added: “All of us, including me, will make mistakes in these unprecedented times we are living in. When we do we must be candid about it and learn from it.”

She said the CMO is learning from her error, and added: “Over the past few weeks, as we have been dealing with this crisis, her advice and expertise has been invaluable to me.”

She added that “not withstanding her mistake on this, she is doing extremely well”.

Dr Calderwood said she was also at her second home last weekend with her husband.