Video: Nicola Sturgeon responds to question about Robbie McIntosh case

North East MSP Liam Kerr has pressed Nicola Sturgeon over whether she would give judges the power to ensure a repeat of Robbie McIntosh’s case doesn’t happen again.

Convicted murderer Robbie McIntosh tried to kill Linda McDonald with a dumbbell at Templeton Woods in Dundee while out on home leave in 2017.

He was being prepared for possible release on parole at the time of the 2017 attack – which took place just five days into his home leave.

Mrs McDonald has called for new legislation which would see the country’s most serious criminals locked up for good.

Today at First Minister’s Questions, Mr Kerr asked the First Minister if she would give judges this power to prevent a repeat of McIntosh’s case.

© Supplied

The North East MSP asked: “First Minister, this week a significant case review was published into the Dundee Law killer, which made for some damning conclusions.

“It exposed worrying flaws where officials believed he was ‘playing the system’ and that the local police station in Angus had not been informed of his home release.

“Linda MacDonald, who was subject to a brutal attack by this violet criminal during this release, has said that this cannot be allowed to happen again.

“Does the first minister agree with Linda MacDonald that the time has come to look at giving judges the option to put people in prison for the rest of their lives?”

Nicola Sturgeon refuted the idea of new legislation, instead stating “these are the arrangements that are in place”.

Mr Kerr added: “The first minister is trying to pass the buck with this issue rather than addressing it herself – it’s shocking.

“We have a case here where Robbie McIntosh potentially could have killed a second victim just days into his home leave.

© DC Thomson

“This is surely enough for discussions to be had about the potential of giving judges more powers to put the country’s worst criminals in prison for the rest of their life.

“I’m extremely disappointed by the first minister’s response, as I’m sure Mrs McDonald will be – someone who has been left still demanding answers.”