Video: Nicola Sturgeon responds to BBC journalist’s claim she is ‘enjoying’ Covid-19 rule-making

Nicola Sturgeon has hit back at claims by a senior BBC journalist that she has “enjoyed” setting coronavirus lockdown rules.

In a report on yesterday’s BBC News at 10, Scotland editor Sarah Smith, discussing the planned lifting of some Covid-19 restrictions on May 28, said: “It has been obvious that Nicola Sturgeon has enjoyed the opportunity to set her own lockdown rules, and not have to follow what’s happening in England or other parts of the UK”.

After the clip was widely circulated on social media, the first minister responded in a tweet this morning, saying: “Never in my entire political career have I ‘enjoyed’ anything less than this. My heart breaks every day for all those who have lost loved ones to this virus.”

Never in my entire political career have I ‘enjoyed’ anything less than this. My heart breaks every day for all those who have lost loved ones to this virus. https://t.co/hhGvCOOw05 — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) May 19, 2020

In the live report from Glasgow, Ms Smith said: “The Scottish Government are planning to publish a document, a route map, on Thursday this week, which will outline how they plan to cautiously and gradually ease some lockdown restrictions, but no changes will actually be introduced until May 28, at the earliest.

“So, it will be the end of the month before people in Scotland can sit in the park, play a game of golf or tennis, visit a garden centre, or maybe even start some outdoor work like on construction sites.

“Now, the Scottish Government say that like all the UK nations, they base their advice on expert advice that they are given, and it’s got nothing to do with politics, but it has been obvious that Nicola Sturgeon has enjoyed the opportunity to set her own lockdown rules, and not have to follow what’s happening in England or other parts of the UK.

“The gamble is whether or not people will continue to support her taking a different path, when they’re living under more stringent restrictions than people in other parts of the United Kingdom.”

Ms Sturgeon’s tweet on the matter has been shared more than 4,000 times.

Just after 9am this morning, Sarah Smith herself responded, claiming she had used the wrong word, and should have said Ms Sturgeon had “embraced” rather than “enjoyed” the opportunity to make a policy “unique to Scotland”.

I do not believe that @NicolaSturgeon is enjoying this crisis. I had meant to say on the ten o’clock news that she has “embraced” the opportunity to make a policy unique to Scotland. I said “enjoyed” by mistake. Not suggesting she is enjoying crisis but embracing devolution https://t.co/WLA7WEet5q — sarah smith (@BBCsarahsmith) May 19, 2020

An Evening Telegraph poll launched last week suggested more than 96% of people supported the first minster’s decision to keep lockdown rules stricter than south of the border.