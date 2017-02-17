Television presenter Lorraine Kelly appears on a new video to promote the V&A museum being built in Dundee’s Waterfront.

The film, which includes interviews with architect Kengo Kuma and key project staff, looks at the engineering of the new museum, reveals inside V&A Dundee and explains how construction will develop throughout this year, ahead of opening in 2018.

It also features an interview with Mike Galloway, director Of city development, Dundee City Council).