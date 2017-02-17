Television presenter Lorraine Kelly appears on a new video to promote the V&A museum being built in Dundee’s Waterfront.
The film, which includes interviews with architect Kengo Kuma and key project staff, looks at the engineering of the new museum, reveals inside V&A Dundee and explains how construction will develop throughout this year, ahead of opening in 2018.
It also features an interview with Mike Galloway, director Of city development, Dundee City Council).
Architect wins £265k deal to design major part of Dundee V&A