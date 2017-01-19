A Dundee community group that assists people with learning disabilities is holding an art exhibition on Saturday.

Uppertunity, which encourages people with learning difficulties into creative activities such as arts and crafts, photography, drama and creative writing, would like people to come along to the Douglas Community Centre on Saturday to view the works.

A Burns lunch will also be on offer but booking tickets is essential.

The group’s Darryl Guthrie hopes the event can bring community groups in Douglas closer together.

He said: “We’ve been around for about a year and we work with people with learning disabilities.

“Members of our scribbles and doodles groups will have their work on show.

“We want to make people aware these services are on offer and try to bring the groups together as a community.

“Hopefully this can take us a step closer to achieving that.”