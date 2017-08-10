Dundee manager Neil McCann hailed his “magnificent” players after they reached the quarter-finals of the Betfred League Cup by defeating city rivals Dundee United 2-1 at Dens Park.

Faissal El Bakhtaoui volleyed in a spectacular opener and Paul McGowan struck a second-half winner from the edge of the box after Billy King had levelled for the visitors.

Dundee’s win set up a last-eight encounter with Celtic at Dens Park.

McCann said: “It was a magnificent performance from the boys. They played with the intensity I had hoped for.

“The boys should be pleased with themselves. Marcus Haber had a great game up front for us. But everyone did their bit and I’m so pleased for them.”

On the draw, which took place at Dens Park after the game, McCann said: “It’s a great draw to have Celtic in the next round. They’re the best team in the country but we have a chance.”

United had won on penalties at Dens Park in the group stages and manager Ray McKinnon was disappointed to come out on the wrong side in the rematch.

McKinnon said: “I’m really disappointed. It’s fine margins in a derby like that.

“I’m disappointed with our defending, especially for the second goal. That’s what beat us but we just have to pick ourselves up.”