Six neighbours from a street in Dundee’s Hilltown are celebrating — after sharing £180,000 in the People’s Postcode Lottery.

A trio of pensioners, who live in Caldrum Terrace, were among the lucky few to see their postcode — DD3 7HB — pulled out in the UK-wide draw.

The winners were presented with their cheques by People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador and singer Danyl Johnson, who starred on The X Factor in 2009.

Among them was 65-year-old June Neil, who suffered a stroke three years ago to the day she found out she was a winner.

June, who has also survived a battle with cancer, played with two tickets — meaning she scooped a £60,000 jackpot. Her husband Joe said: “It’s nice to have something positive associated with the date.”

The couple are already making plans for the cash.

Joe said: “We want to redecorate the whole house.

“Our dog ruined the leather suite so we can replace that and maybe get some furniture to match.”

June found out about the draw through the cancer charity Maggie’s, which has received £6.8 million from the proceeds of ticket sales.

The People’s Postcode Lottery, which costs £10 a month to play, donates 30% of its proceeds to charity.

Joe added: “When June had cancer, we used the services at Maggie’s — they are a great charity.

“When we found out players had awarded them so much money, we thought it was a no-brainer to sign up ourselves.”

Fellow Caldrum Terrace resident Nancy Chmielewska, 75, was “thrilled” when she received her £30,000 cheque — having only played the Postcode Lottery for a month.

She said: “I had so much fun with the team from People’s Postcode Lottery — I’m still on a high.

“We had a really great time and we were dancing in the street with Danyl. It was fantastic.”

She added: “I have two grandchildren and six great-grandchildren so it will be going on them.

“I’ve also always wanted to visit Poland as that’s where my father-in-law was from.

“I’ve decided to go in September with my friend.”

Ina Breen, who had just celebrated her 81st birthday, was also a winner.

The shocked pensioner said: “I’ve never had so much money in my life.”

Ina, who signed up to play so that she could support charities, will be sharing the win equally with her two sons.

Two other winners of £30,000, understood to be on holiday, have been unable to receive their prizes yet.

Danyl said: “I had such a great time meeting the three ladies in Dundee.

“All three of them were delighted to see me and we had fun dancing around the street.

“I hope they all enjoy spending their winnings.”

More than £175.5m has been raised by the Postcode Lottery for good causes.