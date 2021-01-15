Video: Naked man’s crazy antics in Douglas give neighbours a dose of the giggles

A video of a man in pants skidding through a snowy Douglas street has left Dundonians bamboozled.

The 13-second video, which was posted online by a Douglas resident, appears to show the streaker running down Ballindean Road in Douglas.

And the film has gone just as crazy on Facebook, garnering over 10,000 views and hundreds of shares.

He is seen covering his face with a black balaclava and wearing a single black glove and sock on his left hand and foot as he sprints and stumbles his way through the snow.

Eyewitnesses also claim the strange runner was wearing women’s underwear, however, this is unclear in the footage.

Video goes semi-viral

The man in the video, who has been nicknamed Skid Mark Sid, is at first seen running and sliding along the pavement in the snow, before almost falling over and catching himself.

He then runs towards a nearby car, and throws himself over its hood before sprinting back down the street and into the distance while adjusting his pants.

It is unclear if he’s aware that he is being filmed.

© Supplied by Screengrabs via soci

The short video was posted to Facebook early on Thursday morning by an account using the name Zack Dingle, where it quickly amassed a huge amount of attention.

Hundreds were drawn to the absurd clip, and at the time of writing it has gone semi-viral, gaining over 13,000 views, with 429 shares and 205 reactions.

Random noises so we get up to see what’s going on outside at 3 in the morning😱🥶🥶🥶, Only in DOUGLAS can you find a guy… Posted by Zack Dingle on Wednesday, January 13, 2021

The videos caption reads: “Random noises so we get up to see what’s going on outside at three in the morning.

“Only in Douglas can you find a guy running about in female nickers.

“Practically naked with a balaclava on doing slides in the snow…. locals call him skid mark sid! Not your average burglar.”

‘We both started giggling’

The video also has a handful of comments, with one user saying: “Gotta love Dundee.”

Another added: “I thought my street was mad.”

Speaking to the Tele, the original poster of the video explained that the man, who they claim not to know, woke them up early in the morning with his shenanigans.

He said: “Pretty much my wife heard loads of noises and went to the window to see what was going on.

“Both myself any my wife seen someone wearing no clothes and balaclava with one sock and a single glove on doing what looked like the 100 metre hurdle.

“We both started giggling as it was pretty funny to see at 3am

“The guy looked like he was clearly having fun and has done this many times.”