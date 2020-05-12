Video: Mum of Ruby, 6, who died from cancer, ‘moved’ by Ninewells staff’s dance tribute

Staff from the pharmacy department at Ninewells performed a moving dance routine in memory of a colleague’s daughter,who sadly died in January this year aged six,

Ruby Stewart was diagnosed with stage four alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare soft tissue cancer, in September 2017 at the age of four.

She received many cycles of chemotherapy and radiotherapy and endured numerous admissions to hospital before the disease took her life earlier this year.

Staff were moved to perform this dance because they wanted to raise awareness of Ruby’s special qualities which in today’s challenging times are ones that we all should aspire to.

Throughout her treatment Ruby was a bright, happy fun-loving little girl who faced her challenges so incredibly bravely and positively.

Dancing to one of Ruby’s favourite songs, The Macarena, pharmacy staff mastered the dance steps and gave a polished performance and one that Ruby would have been delighted with.

As part of the routine, staff held up cards with inspirational words of strength, courage, positivity and resilience which really epitomised Ruby’s personality and her character.

One card mentions ‘Be More Ruby’ which refers to a charity set up in Ruby’s memory to raise funds for research into rhabdomyosarcoma through a Children’s Cancer and Leukaemia Group (CCLG) special named fund.

Pharmacy staff across Tayside continue to support the charity by participating in various events and, most recently, supporting the sale of lanyards and pin badges.

Ruby’s mum Claire Stewart, who is Pharmacy Technical Services Lead for Ninewells was very touched that her colleagues wanted to do this.

Claire said: “The support of pharmacy colleagues has been fantastic, I’m so grateful to them for wanting to share my amazing daughter’s positive message.

“The pharmacy dancers may be small in number, but they are delivering what I hope is a strong and clear message of strength, courage and having fun, which is exactly how Ruby lived her life.

“I’m really proud and grateful to all of them, including everyone behind the scenes, for their continuing contribution and dedication to both their work and to Be More Ruby”.

Claire said Ruby’s lasting legacy is to encourage people to be more like her; brave, happy, fun, enthusiastic, energetic, full of laughter and love and wanting to help people.

She said the message for all of us is, to try, even in these challenging times, and be a bit more Ruby.