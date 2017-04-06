VIDEO: Multi-vehicle accident closes Tay Road Bridge this morning

A multi-vehicle accident has caused the closure of the Tay Road Bridge this morning.

The crash is thought to have involved four cars, leading to the complete closure of the northbound lane.

Incident northbound closed. 09:12 06/04/2017 — Tay Road Bridge (@tay_road_bridge) April 6, 2017

Two police cars, two police bikes and an ambulance are reportedly on the scene.

An eyewitness said: “There’s been a four-car shunt on the northbound carriageway – someone is getting checked over in an ambulance now but they were able to walk to it so I don’t think anyone has been seriously hurt.

“There’s two police bikes, two police cars and the ambulance.

“The whole left hand lane is blocked and one of the cars has covered part of the right lane but it’s been shut at the moment – nothing is coming through.”

A police spokesman said: “We attended a minor road traffic collision at 9.02 this morning on the Tay Road Bridge from Fife into Dundee.

“The road was temporarily closed but traffic is now getting past.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service could not be reached for comment.