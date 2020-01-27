Video: Motorists shocked at footage which shows no driver at wheel of car on Dundee’s Kingsway

These shocking pictures show the moment a car flew down Kingsway West – without anyone at the wheel.

The footage shows an apparently unmanned car travelling at speeds of up to 40mph on the Kingsway.

It is believed to have been filmed on Thursday, with the car flying down the main road.

The video, which was uploaded to social media platform Snapchat, shows a driver filming looking onto the inside lane whilst travelling along Kingsway East.

It shows the car in question travelling down the road, but nobody appears to be occupying the vehicle while it drives along the road.

One motorist, who shared the video with the Tele, admitted he was left perplexed by the footage, only lasts for seven seconds and has left many wondering how the dangerous stunt was performed.

The motorist said: “I’ve showed the boys in my work it and we can’t get our heads around it.

“We’ve joked its the Ghost Rider of the Kingsway.“I don’t know how they’ve done it. I find it unlikely they could have edited the driver out – I can only assume they’ve crouched down.

“Even at that I don’t know how you would be hidden so clearly out of the camera’s view, it almost looks like its unmanned.

“There was an advert on TV a few years ago where the driver wore a costume to blend in with the cars upholstery – but it doesn’t look like there is anyone trying to deceive the eye here.

“It’s highly dangerous what happened here, anyone could have walked out onto the road or another car might have pulled out.”

It is unclear at this stage who uploaded the footage when it appeared online last Thursday.

Another motorist, who saw the incident on social media, said: “I can’t believe someone would be daft enough to pull a stunt like this – someone could have been hurt.”

Road safety charities were approached regarding the incident but declined to comment, while councillor Richard McCready chairman of Tactran, the regional transport partnership for Tayside, said: “Road safety has to be a priority for everyone. I am concerned about this video. I hope that everyone who uses the Kingsway does so responsibly and puts safety first.”

It’s not the first piece of dangerous driving which has caused concern among the communities in the recent past.

Back in September, there was another piece of footage which showed a car on Dundee Road trying to overtake two other vehicles, which road safety charity Brake described as “incredibly concerning”.