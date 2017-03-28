VIDEO: Motorists hurl rubbish at each other as they approach Forth Road Bridge

A bizarre video shows two motorists hurling rubbish at each other as they approach the Forth Road Bridge near Edinburgh.

The clip was filmed on the southbound approach to the bridge, where traffic badly delayed due to a lane closure.

The clip begins with a silver Volvo in the left lane drawing level with a silver BMW in the right lane.

The Volvo driver can be seen throwing a small object through the passenger window of the BMW.

Moments later, the BMW driver draws level and opens up with his own broadside, hurling an object through the driver’s side window of the Volvo.

The drivers appear to be in “discussion” for a few moments before the traffic starts moving and the BMW lurches ahead.

The video ends with the drivers drawing level once again and almost simultaneously exchanging missiles.

The two drivers are believed to know each other but Scotland’s Worst Drivers (SWD), who obtained the footage, condemned their antics as potentially dangerous.

Dash cam driver Airam Scott said: “Well, I tried to keep a safe distance as soon as I realised what they were doing.

“It was clear that they knew each other and seems like they thought it was a good idea to have fun bothering each other on the road but actually for me, driving behind, was really upsetting.

“Speeding up and hitting the brakes suddenly…not the best thing to do especially in a busy road. Nothing happened but that attitude could have caused an accident.”

A spokesman for SWD said: “The behaviour shown by the drivers and passengers in this clip is concerning.

“Although not travelling at speed their actions still posed a potential danger to themselves and other motorists on a busy road.

“This is an inappropriate way to behave on a public road and I recommend some words of advice from the police at the very least.”