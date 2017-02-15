A motorist has been caught on camera driving the wrong way onto the busy A90 in Fife.

The dash cam clip shows the driver of a silver Ford Mondeo head up the off ramp of the busy dual carriageway towards oncoming traffic at the Rosyth junction North of the Forth Road Bridge.

The incident happened on Saturday February 4 at 9.57am.

Fraser Hendrie, the driver of a fully loaded seven-car transporter said: “As I approached the ferry toll off slip, north bound of the Forth Road Bridge I was shocked to see two head lights heading towards me.”

“I assume the guy took the wrong slip road and decided to do a U-turn to head back up the road into oncoming traffic. There were two cars on the slip road and the drivers had no choice but to take evasive action to avoid a collision.

“I’m glad I was taking the next junction as I don’t think I would have been able to stop my full loaded car transporter in time.”

A spokesperson for Scotland’s Worst Drivers said: “It’s not clear from the footage if the driver drove the wrong way up the slip road or did in fact perform a u-turn after mistakenly turning off.

“I do hope this was a mistake and the driver did not intentionally drive the wrong way to get quickly back on the dual carriageway.

“Unfortunately the vehicle registration is not legible on footage so we may never know what actually happened here.”