VIDEO: More misery for Dundee residents as reckless bikers knock off man’s wing mirror

Residents claim their community is being plagued by thugs on dirtbikes.

Christian Phillips, 46, was driving along Lochee High Street last week when bikers targeted his car, deliberately driving head-on towards him and damaging his wing mirror in the process.

The incident could have proved to be more serious after the bikes almost crashed into another oncoming car while they were heading the wrong way down a one-way street.

It is the latest in a long line of complaints about bikers in the city causing problems.

Christian said: “I was following my mother and father-in-law when I saw the dirtbikes up ahead.

“They tried to hit their car but missed and then when they got to mine one of them stuck his foot out and kicked my wing mirror.”

The incident has had a major impact on Christian’s young son who was with him at the time.

He said: “My son has ADHD so he is now worried about seeing the dirtbikes and keeps mentioning them.

“Every time he sees one of the bikes he will associate them with danger.”

Concerns have been growing about the use of dirtbikes around the Lochee area, with an incident was reported last week, when cars and bikes were captured on video driving dangerously on Lochee Road (see video below).

And Christian has warned that someone could be injured or even killed if no action is taken.

He said: “They have been mounting pavements and going down one-way streets.

“My mother and father-in-law are frequently kept up until 3am or 4am because of them.”

He is calling for action to be taken before someone gets hurt.

“If it continues, it’s only a matter of time before someone is killed or seriously injured,” he said.

Christian is worried that people might also try to take matters into their own hands and attack the bikers, and might even target someone innocent.

He said: “People might see the bikes around and decide to do something about it.”

On Friday police revealed it would target anti-social behaviour involving motorbikes and scramblers in the north of the city.

Members of the public have also reported the nuisance at Clatto and Camperdown, as well as around the former Strathmartine Hospital and surrounding areas.

And people in Kirkton said they were struggling to sleep at nights because of the noise of bikers, said to be mainly youths and young men.

Operation Challenge has been launched to identify and detect those who used the vehicles illegally or in an anti-social manner.

Anyone with information can report it to police on 101, or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.