VIDEO: Moment ‘farmers’ ambush flytippers and tip their van over with a tractor

Astonshing footage has appeared on social media, apparently showing farmers ambushing flytippers and tipping over their van with a tractor.

The video shows two men apparently taking piles of rubbish from inside the vehicle and dumping it on the ground outside.

The footage, filmed by a passenger of one of the men involved in the apparent attack, shows one man leaving the vehicle the video is filmed from.

He grabs one of the ‘flytippers’ and launches what appears to be a physical attack on him, pushing him towards a grass verge

A green tractor forklift then emerges and pushes the van on to its side as one of the purported flytippers runs for safety.

As this is ongoing, the other apparent flytipper then appears to be hit on the backside with a plank of wood.

It is not yet known where or when the video was made but it appeared on a UK-based Facebook page called Machinery and Construction.

The footage has been shared more than 20,000 times on Facebook.