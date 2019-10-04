Video: Mixed reaction to wall mural on Dundee street

Residents of a city street have given a mixed response to proposals for a bright and colourful mural.

Hillcrest Housing Association has submitted a planning application seeking permission to paint the multi-coloured artwork on the gable end of 8 Cardean Street.

The project is a collaboration between the housing association and public art project Open/Close Dundee, which recruited artists Fraser Gray and Martin McGuinness to create its design depicting the close in lavish colours.

Both artists are Duncan of Jordanstone graduates and were responsible for the North/South artwork that now adorns the pillars of the Tay Road Bridge.

While Hillcrest has given permission for the work to go ahead, it has not spent any money on the project, with funds coming from a number of sources including the Stobswell Forum.

However, residents of Cardean Street offered a mixed reception to the plans after they were notified by Hillcrest.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

One man, who declined to be named, said: “Personally, I think it’s going to be a pain with all the scaffolding going up – but each to their own.”

Another woman, living in the block, added that she thought the idea was “affa bonnie”.

She said: “I haven’t lived here long so I’m not all that fussed but I quite like it. It’ll brighten the place up a bit.”

Another man, who says he has lived in the street for three decades, said he didn’t take issue with the project but felt locals had not been given enough information.

“We got a letter from Hillcrest that was basically a drawing of how it would look and asked us what we thought,” he said.

“I’m definitely not against it. It would be great but I think we need more about when it might go up and how much it’s going to cost.”

It’s the second time Open/Close has sought to put up artwork on the side of the four-storey block. Plans were originally drawn up for the opposite gable end of the building to coincide with the 3D Festival that opened V&A Dundee last year. However, they fell apart when a resident complained.

Russell Pepper, of Open/Close Dundee, is hopeful residents will embrace the idea to brighten up the area they call home. He said: “Everyone we’ve spoken to really likes the idea of it, and we are hoping to create a city-wide mural trail that this will be part of.”

© DC Thomson

Work is currently ongoing to complete a gable end mural in Tay Street Lane, which has been funded with £3,250 of donations from well-wishers and art fans.