New dash cam footage shows the moment a Mercedes driver overtakes two cars near the spot where a young Tayside toddler was killed.

The flashy sports car can be seen pushing past the two cars in the 30mph zone on Forfar Road in Coupar Angus.

Both vehicles were already in the process of passing a horsebox which had pulled over at the side of the road, partially blocking it.

The manoeuvre took place just a few hundred yards from the popular Larghan Victory Park.

Earlier this year, a lorry driver was filmed overtaking vehicles near the same location.

There have been repeated calls from locals to install traffic calming measures at on the road.

A collision on the same road claimed the life of young Harlow in October 2016.

A 23-year-old man has since been charged in connection with dangerous driving in connection to Harlow’s death.

Since the two-year-old’s passing, her parents have set up the charity Harlow’s Helping Hand to assist parents who have lost young children in tragic circumstances.