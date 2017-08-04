VIDEO: Meet the transgender man who has just given birth

A transgender man has given birth to a healthy baby boy.

Trystan Reese gave gave birth to son Leo Murray Chaplow on July 14 after chronicling his experiences of pregnancy online.

Mr Reese, a transgender man living in Portland, Oregon, tweeted: “Attention, If You Have Ever Said ‘A Man Would Never Have A Baby,’ A Transgender Man Just HAD ONE.”

He also posted a picture of himself with the baby to his Facebook.

Congrats on your beautiful new baby! — Mimi Andelman (@MimiAndelman) August 2, 2017

Mr Reese and his partner Biff Chaplow already have two adopted children, having taken on Mr Chaplow’s toddler niece and nephew when his sister became suddenly unable to care for them.

Mr Reese has written blog posts about his experiences as a pregnant male.

“People get the idea that this was some experiment that we embarked on,” Mr Reese told the Washington Post, pointing out that there have already been successful transgender pregnancies.

“This is tested ground. This is something that has been done in a very safe and healthy way,” said the 34-year-old.

Mr Reese was born female but began taking hormone therapy and identifying as a man age 20.

Doctors told him that although taking testosterone has given him facial hair, his ovaries and womb were still healthy and he could have a normal pregnancy.

WE ARE HEADING HOME!!! Leo has received a clean bill of health (and so has Trystan) so we are happily heading back home to settle into our new life with our newest little addition. 😍😍😍 Posted by Biff and I on Sunday, 16 July 2017

He stopped taking hormones and conceived about five months later.

Six months in, Mr Reese shared a video online in which he described the “canteloupe”-sized bump he was carrying and said: “I’m OK being trans. It’s awesome, actually. And I’ve never wanted my body to be different.”