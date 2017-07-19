Dundee new boy Sofien Moussa has been urged not to go over the top with his goal celebrations – after last night’s effort almost ended in disaster.

The big Tunisian netted on his debut in Dundee’s dramatic Betfred Cup win over Raith Rovers.

Introduced to the game as a substitute in the 70th minute, the 29-year-old converted a Scott Allan free-kick over ten minutes later.

Upon scoring, Moussa sprinted towards the travelling Dees and jumped up on a dividing wall.

DEETV | Full match replay and the goals on https://t.co/uZLVOIOIZT now #thedee pic.twitter.com/BmfnlUAagT — Dundee Football Club (@dundeefconline) July 18, 2017

His feet almost went from underneath him, however the forward managed to compose himself before hilarity – and a possible injury – ensued.

Neil McCann urged his new man to “learn the culture”.

He said: ““His goal was just classic what I’ve seen and why I’ve brought him to the club, he is a presence in the box and it’s a great swivel and finish, I’m so happy for him.

“It’s important a player hits the ground running when he comes to a new team, never mind a new team, a new country.

“So he needs to learn the culture, he needs to learn not to jump on walls after he scores but I’ll let him away with that one.”

Sofien Moussa putting Dundee in front with his first goal for The Dee. pic.twitter.com/ZHOnqNrqLJ — Up Wi' The Bonnets (@UWTB1893) July 18, 2017

Previously McCann said his new could become a “cult hero” with the Dundee fans.

His debut goal appears to have already made the striker a fan favourite with chants of “Moussa Moussa” being heard from the Dark Blues’ faithful.