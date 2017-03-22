Horrific video footage shows the moment a bullfighter was speared in the backside by an enormous bull’s horn.

Matador Antonio Romero was working with Caporal, the 1,160lb bull, when the animal became agitated and began spearing at him with his horns.

In one final blow, Antonio’s rear is pierced, leaving writhing in pain on the floor.

The bullfighter, performing for a crowd in Mexico City, was taken to hospital.

The bull had reportedly destroyed his anal sphincter.

5to toro de la tarde para el matador @tonyelchihuahua pic.twitter.com/dZpPgc7TTO — La Plaza Mexico (@LaPlazaMexico) March 20, 2017

His injuries were reportedly classed as “severe”, leaving a deep wound in his rectum.

Caporal can be seen with bloodied wounds where spears have been thrown into his body – a traditional part of the controversial bullfighting Spanish custom.

According to news site Zocalo, the wound inflicted on the bullfighter is 30cm.

Dr Rafael Vazquez Bayod said: “It is serious and deep – approximately 30 centimeters.

“At this moment we will operate in the hospital.”