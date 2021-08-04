News / Dundee VIDEO: Manchester United squad in Broughty Ferry for meal at local restaurant By Steven Rae August 4, 2021, 9:31 pm Updated: August 4, 2021, 10:25 pm The Manchester United squad have made a surprise appearance at a Dundee restaurant tonight. Manchester United stars arrive at Forgans in Broughty Ferry. The team were seen exiting a bus in Broughty Ferry and entering Forgans, in Brook Street. A crowd gathered as players emerged with masks on from the black coach. Fans could be heard shouting on their favourite players, with Paul Pogba getting a rousing reception. Continue Reading Log in or subscribe to receive exclusive premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers! Subscribe