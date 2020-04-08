VIDEO: Man rescued from property as three fire engines rush to Dundee blaze

A man was rescued from a flat in Dundee today after a fire in the property.

Three fire engines and another SFRS vehicle rushed to Fairbairn Street around 12.10pm, after an emergency call from a member of the public.

A man was seen wrapped in a foil rescue blanket being given water, as firefighters cordoned off the area.

The man was led back into the block by fire service personnel shortly after the blaze was put out.

One woman in the block, who declined to be named, said: “I just heard the smoke alarm going off, so went out into the landing but couldn’t smell anything so went back inside.

“I went back out five minutes later and that’s when I smelled the smoke so got my dog and got out of the building. One of the other neighbours was on the phone to the fire service by that point and banging on the man’s door.”

The woman said the property is used to house people who have previously been homeless, and the current resident had not been living there long.

She added: “I was outside with the dog and that’s when I saw the firemen pulling him out. It looked as if he was in his underwear so I don’t know if he was asleep or what.

“Then they were giving him first aid on the pavement, and then a drink of water. After that he was helped up and taken back in. I just hope he’s alright.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call regarding a fire in a bottom floor flat in Fairbairn Street, Dundee, around 12pm.

“One man was given medical attention by firefighters, who helped him while they waited on an ambulance.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.

