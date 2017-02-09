VIDEO: Man jailed for feeding drugs to pet hamster

A Lancaster man has been jailed for four months after feeding LSD to a hamster.

In footage released by the RSPCA that some viewers may find upsetting, Nchinumya Ntembe added LSD to a bottle of Tizer before filling hamster Mr Chow’s water bottle with it. Mr Chow was also given cannabis leaves to eat.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ntembe was jailed after admitting several charges at Lancaster Magistrates’ Court related to the incident at a property in Heysham last year.

RSPCA inspector Sarah Hayland said: “It’s clear that Ntembe and the other man involved with the hamster incident – who has already been dealt with – are aware that what they are doing could cause Mr Chow suffering.

“They can be heard saying things like ‘This could be the end for Mr Chow’ and egging each other on to give him more drugs.

Ntembe pleaded guilty to five offences under the Animal Welfare Act, including causing unnecessary suffering to two dogs.

Mr Chow survived and has since been rehomed.

(function(i,s,o,g,r,a,m){i[‘GoogleAnalyticsObject’]=r;i[r]=i[r]||function(){

(i[r].q=i[r].q||[]).push(arguments)},i[r].l=1*new Date();a=s.createElement(o),

m=s.getElementsByTagName(o)[0];a.async=1;a.src=g;m.parentNode.insertBefore(a,m)

})(window,document,’script’,’//www.google-analytics.com/analytics.js’,’ga’);

ga(‘create’, ‘UA-72310761-1’, ‘auto’, {‘name’: ‘pacontentapi’});

ga(‘pacontentapi.set’, ‘referrer’, location.origin);

ga(‘pacontentapi.set’, ‘dimension1’, ‘By PA Reporters’);

ga(‘pacontentapi.set’, ‘dimension2’, ‘1ec3dcc3-6191-4496-af20-ca4d2674918a’);

ga(‘pacontentapi.set’, ‘dimension3’, ‘paservice:news,paservice:news:uk’);

ga(‘pacontentapi.set’, ‘dimension6’, ‘story-enriched’);

ga(‘pacontentapi.set’, ‘dimension7’, ‘composite’);

ga(‘pacontentapi.set’, ‘dimension8’, ‘paasset:video’);

ga(‘pacontentapi.set’, ‘dimension9’, null);

ga(‘pacontentapi.send’, ‘pageview’, { ‘location’: location.href, ‘page’: (location.pathname + location.search + location.hash), ‘title’: ‘In video: Man jailed for feeding drugs to pet hamster’});