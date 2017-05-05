A man in his fifties had to be rescued by the Broughty Ferry lifeboat crew after he got into difficulty at sea.

The Elizabeth of Glamis all-weather boat was dispatched amid choppy conditions yesterday just before 2pm.

The RNLI volunteers arrived at the 18ft pleasure boat, which was around one mile off the coast of St Andrews, around 45 minutes later. The vessel’s propeller was tangled in rope from lobster pot creels unable to break free.

A decision was made to evacuate the boat after its one crew member was suffering from severe sea sickness.

The rough sea conditions forced the crew to abandon a plan to take the man to St Andrews harbour. Instead he was taken back to the Broughty Ferry lifeboat station, where an ambulance crew waited to treat him.

A spokesman for the Scottish Ambulance Service confirmed that paramedics assessed the man but he did not require hospital treatment.

A spokesman for Broughty Ferry RNLI added: “The stricken boat was left secured offshore due to the sea conditions. It is believed that it was salvaged the following day by local fisherman.”