VIDEO: Man has car impounded for looking like Lionel Messi

A student had his car impounded for being the doppelganger of Lionel Messi.

Reza Parastesh, 25, almost ended up in jail for disrupting public order because of his resemblance to the Argentinian.

While driving through the streets of Hamedan in Iran folk swarmed around his car to take selfies with the look-a-like.

The police impounded his car due to the crowd and traffic problem it was causing and he was taken to the local police station.

The resemblance is so uncanny that some news outlets have reportedly used a picture of him, when discussing the real Messi.

It all started a couple of months ago when Reza’s father, who loves football, pressed him into putting on the Barcelona number 10 shirt and taking a few pictures.

They sent the pictures out to a few to sport websites and were quickly invited to come by to see them.

Reza is trying to find new ways to be more like the Barca forward.

According to the Daily Mail, Reza said: “I sent them one night and by the morning they had called me and said I should come in quickly for an interview.

“Now people really see me as the Iranian Messi and want me to mimic everything he does.

“When I show up somewhere, people are really shocked.

“I’m really happy that seeing me makes them happy and this happiness gives me a lot of energy.”

After being initially hesitant, Reza now styles his hair just like Messi and wears a Barcelona shirt in public.

He has been inundated with interview requests and he recently signed a modelling contract.

The doppelganger has never played professional football, but is trying to improve his moves to make his act more realistic.