A luxurious townhouse in Dundee’s West End has come on the market for £450,000.

The five-storey building contains four bedrooms with private balconies, a rooftop terrace with spectacular views of the Tay and a jacuzzi bath with TV.

Other selling points include underfloor heating, video entry and marble tiling.

It is on sale with BOOM estate agents, who wrote: “This splendid townhouse will exceed all your expectations with its abundance in wow factor.

”Built over five levels, the architects have cleverly designed this property to maximise the natural light, spacious open plan living and breathtaking views.

“The wonderful contemporary open-plan lounge with its own private balcony has uninterrupted views of the River Tay and its floor to ceiling windows flood the room with light further enhancing the feeling of spaciousness.

“An open staircase from the lounge leads you down to a particularly well-appointed kitchen diner.

”You can’t help by being wowed by amazing views from the dining area and private balcony which provides the opportunity for dining alfresco.“