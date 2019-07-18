VIDEO: Luminarium ready to be inflated for Dundee Summer Streets Festival

Dundee city centre is in for a treat as the centrepiece of this year’s Summer Streets Festival is revealed today.

The luminarium, designed by Architects of Air, has been laid out, ready to be inflated in City Square.

Inspired by Islamic and Gothic architecture, it aims to provide a sensory experience for people of all ages.

The City Square is looking a bit different this morning…makes blowing up your holiday pool inflatables look like child's play! 🌬️ 🌬️🌬️

To find out more about what's going on, click here: https://t.co/09CFjYUZYG #DundeeSummerStreets pic.twitter.com/KkgZ4MZBN6 — Dundee City Council (@DundeeCouncil) July 18, 2019

The artwork, which sits at over 55m long and 32m wide, allows visitors to wander through tunnels and domes experiencing a kaleidoscope of colour, light and sound.

© Supplied

It will be the main attraction for the Summer Streets Festival, which takes place on July 20 and 21.

The festival promises a vibrant spectrum of entertainment for people of all ages. Alan Ross, convener of Dundee City Council’s city development committee, said he expects the festival to bring in visitors from far and wide.

The Dundee luminarium will be open to visitors from 11am until 7pm throughout the weekend of the festival.

Tickets cost £3. Children under five will get in for free.