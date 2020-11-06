Video: Lorry crashes into railway bridge in St Vincent Street in Broughty Ferry

A lorry has crashed into a bridge in Broughty Ferry.

© Kim Cessford/DCT Media

The incident took place around 9.30am, the Tele understands, but it is unclear if there are any casualties at this stage.

One witness said it was a Luton-style van, with emergency services and an engineer at the scene.

ST VINCENT STREET BROUGHTY FERRY CLOSED St Vincent St in Broughty Ferry is currently CLOSED between Queen St and Brook St after an RTC involving a lorry and the railway bridge. Nobody injured, but this may take a while to clear. pic.twitter.com/V8ZOUtoqD7 — Dundee Police (@DundeePolice) November 6, 2020

A post on the Old Broughty Ferry Facebook page said: “We have been advised of an incident at the Vincent Street Bridge please avoid.”

Please enable Javascript to view this gallery © Kim Cessford/DCT Media © SYSTEM © SYSTEM

Trains are still passing Scotrail and Network Rail have confirmed.

ScotRail even jokingly wrote in a Tweet that the vehicle was not Bob Servant’s van, the fictional character played by Dundonian Brian Cox.

UPDATE: Trains can now pass through Broughty Ferry at full speed again. ^Angus https://t.co/HV2RYUm6vX — ScotRail (@ScotRail) November 6, 2020

Police Scotland have been approached for comment.