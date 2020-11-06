Friday, November 6th 2020 Show Links
News / Dundee

Video: Lorry crashes into railway bridge in St Vincent Street in Broughty Ferry

by Steven Rae
November 6, 2020, 10:13 am Updated: November 6, 2020, 11:39 am

A lorry has crashed into a bridge in Broughty Ferry.

© Kim Cessford/DCT Media
The van which struck the bridge in Broughty Ferry.

The incident took place around 9.30am, the Tele understands, but it is unclear if there are any casualties at this stage.

One witness said it was a Luton-style van, with emergency services and an engineer at the scene.

A post on the Old Broughty Ferry Facebook page said: “We have been advised of an incident at the Vincent Street Bridge please avoid.”

© Kim Cessford/DCT MediaEmergency services at the scene.
© SYSTEMPolice at the scene.
© SYSTEMOfficers discussing the matter with recovery staff and Network Rail workers.

Trains are still passing Scotrail and Network Rail have confirmed.

ScotRail even jokingly wrote in a Tweet that the vehicle was not Bob Servant’s van, the fictional character played by Dundonian Brian Cox.

Police Scotland have been approached for comment.