Perth band Red Pine Timber Company will be clocking up the miles to promote their new album thanks to generous fans at home and abroad.

The Celtic Americana outfit have secured £10,000 backing from a Kickstarter venture to get their show on the road.

After applying the finishing touches to their second as yet unnamed album over the summer, the eight-piece group will reward fans with more than 20 gigs ranging from the Borders to the Shetlands and the Hebrides.

The tour is being arranged by agent Andy Shearer, the man responsible for creating Perth’s Southern Fried Festival.

“We turned to our fans and asked them to help us get the album out and underwrite a promotional tour — they have delivered big-style,” said singer and songwriter Gav Munro.

“We have even had contributions coming in from fans of the band in Brazil, Mexico and Australia.

“It has been amazing and we are closing in on the milestone of 3,000 followers on Facebook.

“I suppose the Kickstarter appeal reflects the radical changes in the music industry and an era of streaming and downloads.

“Every penny raised from gigs has gone towards the album and we have even been busking on the streets of Edinburgh.

“Now, we are all looking forward to the album and the autumn tour. It’s not just central belt orientated. We will be spreading the gospel far and wide.

“The A9 is already very familiar territory to us. We have put in the hard miles.

“But we will be seeing even more of it when the tour dates are firmed up from September through to November.

“It’s Scotland’s equivalent of Route 66 for musicians.”

Debut Different Lonesome is on its third pressing and the new album is in the final stages of production.